Old Delhi station to be renamed? CM writes to Centre 

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has proposed renaming the iconic Old Delhi Railway Station after Maharaja Agrasen. In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw , she said the change would be a "fitting tribute" to Agrasen's contributions. "Renaming the station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station would serve as a fitting tribute to his enduring contributions and would deeply resonate with the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents who hold him in the highest esteem," Gupta wrote.

Station history About the Old Delhi Railway Station The Old Delhi Railway Station, also known as Delhi Junction, was established in 1864. Its building was constructed in the style of the nearby Red Fort. The station has 18 platforms, two of which are designed to accommodate two 24-coach trains, and is one of India's busiest railway hubs. It started operations with a single broad-gauge train from Calcutta (Howrah).

Proposal appeal CM's letter to Vaishnaw Although this letter is the first formal communication on the matter, BJP sources revealed that a discreet campaign to rename the station began soon after the party took office in the city, TNIE reported. Former mayor Mira Aggarwal discussed a proposal with baniya community leaders and BJP MLAs, including Model Town MLA Ashok Goel, before Gupta, who shares the same caste, approved it. Goel moved the proposal in the Assembly during the Monsoon session.