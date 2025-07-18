Himanta responds after Rahul Gandhi says, 'he'll go to jail'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen making a dismissive hand gesture while responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 's claim that he would be put in jail. The incident took place at a late-night press briefing on Thursday, after Gandhi's visit to Chaygaon in Assam . When asked about Gandhi's statement, Sarma replied, "Let me tell Rahul Gandhi one thing...I didn't grow up drinking milk from...feeding bottle; I was fed my mother's milk. So, I'm showing...Gandhi the 'burha anguli' (thumb)."

Eviction drive Sarma links clash to eviction drive Sarma linked Gandhi's speech to a violent clash during an eviction drive at Paikan Reserve Forest in Goalpara district. He alleged that Gandhi's rhetoric emboldened encroachers, leading to resistance against clearing forest land. During the incident, 21 police and forest personnel were injured after being attacked with stones and sticks. One person was also killed when police opened fire to control the situation.

Legal consequences 'Many jails are waiting for the Gandhis...' Sarma warned that if evidence is found linking Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's speeches to the violence, action would be taken against them. He said, "If evidence is found, action will be taken against both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge." The chief minister also added that "many jails are waiting for the Gandhis," adding, "Today, the Enforcement Directorate has seized several properties linked to Robert Vadra."

Land controversy Gandhi accuses BJP of displacing people During his visit to Assam on Wednesday, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of dispossessing people of their land for industrialists. He said, "Land is being taken away not just in Assam but across the country. It is being handed over to a few industrialists." Sarma dismissed these accusations as reckless and misleading, saying such comments can cause unrest.