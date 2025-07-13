Word of the Day: Brisk

"Brisk" is an adjective that means quick, active, and full of energy. It can describe movement, weather, business, or behavior. For example, a "brisk" walk means walking quickly. A "brisk" reply is short and sharp. It adds a sense of liveliness, speed, or freshness to the situation.

Origin Origin of the word The word "brisk" comes from the French word brusque, which means "lively or sharp." It entered English in the 16th century. Over time, it took on meanings related to speed, freshness, and energy. Today, "brisk" is commonly used for fast walks, cool air, and busy or efficient actions.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'brisk' Some adjective synonyms for "brisk" include: quick, lively, energetic, sharp, rapid, active, fresh, and crisp. These words describe things that happen quickly or with energy. They are often used when talking about weather, walking, movement, conversations, or business that is moving fast and effectively.

Usage Sentence usage Here are a few examples of how to use "brisk" in sentences: "We went for a 'brisk' walk before dinner." "The wind was 'brisk' and made the morning feel fresh." "The shop had 'brisk' sales during the holiday season."