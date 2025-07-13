Page Loader
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Word of the Day: Brisk
Summarize
Word of the Day: Brisk
Use this word

Word of the Day: Brisk

By Simran Jeet
Jul 13, 2025
05:46 pm
What's the story

"Brisk" is an adjective that means quick, active, and full of energy. It can describe movement, weather, business, or behavior. For example, a "brisk" walk means walking quickly. A "brisk" reply is short and sharp. It adds a sense of liveliness, speed, or freshness to the situation.

Origin 

Origin of the word

The word "brisk" comes from the French word brusque, which means "lively or sharp." It entered English in the 16th century. Over time, it took on meanings related to speed, freshness, and energy. Today, "brisk" is commonly used for fast walks, cool air, and busy or efficient actions.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'brisk' 

Some adjective synonyms for "brisk" include: quick, lively, energetic, sharp, rapid, active, fresh, and crisp. These words describe things that happen quickly or with energy. They are often used when talking about weather, walking, movement, conversations, or business that is moving fast and effectively.

Usage

Sentence usage

Here are a few examples of how to use "brisk" in sentences: "We went for a 'brisk' walk before dinner." "The wind was 'brisk' and made the morning feel fresh." "The shop had 'brisk' sales during the holiday season."

Writing

Why use the word

"Brisk" is a clear and simple word that brings energy and pace to your writing. It's great when describing motion, activity, or air that feels fresh and cool. Whether in stories, reports, or descriptions, "brisk" makes things feel quick, light, and full of life.