Why stretching is the best morning habit 

Starting the day on a positive note can do wonders for productivity and well-being. One of the best ways to lift your morning mood is by including stretches in your morning routine before grabbing your phone. The easy habit can awaken the body, improve blood circulation, and set a positive tone for the day. By prioritizing movement over screens, you may feel more focused and energised through the day.

Circulation Boost circulation with simple stretches Doing some simple stretches after waking up can boost blood circulation in the entire body. Improved circulation helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to muscles and organs, making you feel alert and less groggy. Stretching exercises such as reaching overhead or touching toes can get your blood flowing, helping you feel more awake and ready to take on the day's work.

Flexibility Reduce morning stiffness effectively Morning stiffness is a common problem that many of us experience after hours of inactivity while sleeping. Adding stretching to your morning regimen can help reduce this stiffness by enhancing flexibility in your muscles and joints. Gentle stretches focusing on areas like the neck, shoulders, back, and legs can relieve tension, making it easier to move comfortably all through the day.

Mental clarity Enhance mental clarity through movement Physical activity has also been associated with better mental clarity and focus. By starting your day with stretching exercises, you get to clear your mind before getting into the trap of digital distractions like emails or social media notifications. The practice promotes mindfulness by concentrating on bodily sensations rather than external stimuli from electronic devices.