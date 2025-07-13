Word of the Day: Apex

"Apex" is a noun that means the top, peak, or highest point of something. It can be used in both literal and figurative ways, such as the top of a mountain or the highest point in someone's career, performance, or success. It often marks a moment of greatness or intensity.

Origin Origin of the word The word "apex" comes from Latin, where it meant "summit" or "tip." It was first used in English in the early 1600s, especially to describe the pointed top of something. Over time, it began to be used for moments of success, power, or peak performance, not just physical height.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'apex' Some noun synonyms for "apex" include: peak, top, summit, climax, pinnacle, height, crown, and zenith. These words describe the highest or most successful point of something. Writers often use them to show that someone or something has reached its best, most powerful, or most important moment.

Usage Sentence usage Here are a few ways to use "apex" in sentences: "The hiker stood at the 'apex' of the mountain, looking down at the valley." "Winning the award was the 'apex' of her career." "The story reached its 'apex' during the dramatic final scene."