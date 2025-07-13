Word of the Day: Adulation

Adulation is a noun that means extreme praise or admiration, especially when it's more than deserved. It often refers to flattery that feels excessive or even insincere. People show adulation when they admire someone so much that it borders on worship, often seen with celebrities, leaders, or public figures.

Origin Origin of the word "Adulation" comes from the Latin word adulatio, meaning "flattery." It entered the English language in the 15th century. Originally used to describe over-the-top praise, the word still carries that meaning today. It often hints that the praise is not fully honest or may be driven by a desire to please.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'adulation' Some noun synonyms for adulation include: praise, flattery, worship, admiration, applause, idolization, overpraise, and hero-worship. These words describe how people show strong approval or admiration, often in a way that seems too much or overly emotional. They're useful when describing fame, public attention, or admiration that goes too far.

Usage Sentence usage Let's look at how "adulation" is used in sentences: "The singer was uncomfortable with the constant 'adulation' from fans." "He was used to praise, but this level of 'adulation' felt overwhelming." "The actor received 'adulation' after the award, but he remained humble."