Is it harmful to swallow chewing gum? 

By Simran Jeet
Jul 16, 2025
01:56 pm
What's the story

The belief that swallowed gum takes seven years to digest has always been a myth. It has been told for generations, primarily to caution children. The human digestive system efficiently processes various substances, but gum isn't easily broken down. Despite this, it doesn't stay in the stomach for years but passes through the digestive tract.

Ingredients

The composition of gum

Gum basically consists of a gum base, sweeteners, flavorings, and softeners. The gum base contains synthetic materials which the human digestive system can hardly process. However, these elements don't go through the usual digestion process like most food, but they do pass through the digestive tract and are removed from the body mostly unchanged. Their passage through the system doesn't change their composition.

Process

How digestion works

When you swallow gum, it moves down the esophagus into the stomach just like any other food item. The stomach's acids and enzymes get to work breaking down what they can. However, as gum base resists digestion, it passes through the intestines where it eventually leaves the body in stool.

Health risks

Medical perspective on swallowed gum

For most people, chewing small amounts of gum on an occasional basis is not associated with major health issues. However, if you were to chew large amounts of gum or do so frequently, there is a risk for intestinal blockages. These cases are rare but highlight the need for moderation and caution with such habits.

Cultural influence

Why myths persist

The common myth that swallowed gum stays in the human system for seven years probably persists due to its simplicity and its effectiveness as a warning. It appeals to kids, preventing them from mindlessly swallowing their chewing gum. This simple yet impactful cautionary tale has been handed down for generations, finding its way to cultural education and parental guidance as a safeguard against possible digestive disasters.