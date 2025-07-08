Recipes using chickpeas you'll surely love

Chickpeas, aka garbanzo beans, are versatile, nutritious, and can be made into some delectable snacks. Loaded with protein and fiber, they are a healthy replacement for the regular snack options. Be it savory or sweet, chickpeas can be your best bet. Here are five irresistible chickpea snack recipes you'll surely love.

Spicy roasted chickpeas Spicy roasted chickpeas are the easy-to-make snack with a satisfying crunch. Toss cooked chickpeas with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Spread on the baking sheet and roast at 200 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes till crispy. This one's perfect if you like a bit of heat in your food, and great for munching during movie nights or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Chickpea salad cups If you're looking for a refreshing twist to your snacking routine, you can try chickpea salad cups. Just mix cooked chickpeas with diced cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spoon the mixture into lettuce leaves or small cabbage cups for serving. These salad cups are not just visually appealing but also give a burst of flavors in every bite while being light on calories.

Sweet cinnamon chickpeas For all the sweet tooths out there, sweet cinnamon chickpeas are a great option. Just coat cooked chickpeas in honey or maple syrup (along with some cinnamon powder) and bake at 180 degrees Celsius until crunchy and caramelized. This easy-peasy recipe will turn basic chickpeas into delightful treats that will satisfy your sugar cravings without the guilt of regular sweets.

Herbed chickpea fritters Herbed chickpea fritters make for an appetizing snack option that's both filling and flavorful. Blend cooked chickpeas with garlic cloves; fresh herbs like parsley; cumin; salt; flour; and water to form a thick batter consistency before frying spoonfuls in hot oil until golden brown on each side. Serve these fritters alongside yogurt dip or chutney as desired.