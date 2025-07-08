5 underrated herbs you must try

Herbs are the unsung heroes of vegetarian cooking, adding flavor to dishes, without the extra calories. While we all are familiar with basil and cilantro, many underrated herbs can also work wonders in your dishes. These not only offer unique flavors but also health benefits, taking your culinary experience a notch higher and giving your vegetarian meals an amazing taste.

Flavorful herb Lovage: The celery substitute Lovage is often overlooked but provides a flavor similar to that of celery, making it a great substitute in soups and stews. Its leaves can be used fresh or dried, while the seeds can lend a spicy note to dishes. Rich in vitamin C and B-complex vitamins, lovage supports digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties. Including lovage in your diet can give both taste and nutrition.

Refreshing addition Lemon balm: A citrus twist Lemon balm is famous for its mild lemon scent and flavor, making it ideal for teas, salads, and desserts. This herb, which is a part of the mint family, is said to have a calming effect and may help relieve stress and anxiety. Lemon balm also has antioxidants that aid overall health. You can add this herb to your meals for a refreshing twist and wellness benefits.

Unique flavor profile Sorrel: Tangy green delight Sorrel has a tangy flavor similar to sour apples or lemons because of its oxalic acid content. It goes well with creamy dishes such as soups or sauces, where its acidity cuts through the richness. Sorrel is also rich in vitamins A and C and iron, making it great for immune support and energy. Trying sorrel can add an exciting flavor dimension to vegetarian recipes.