5 underrated herbs you must try
What's the story
Herbs are the unsung heroes of vegetarian cooking, adding flavor to dishes, without the extra calories. While we all are familiar with basil and cilantro, many underrated herbs can also work wonders in your dishes. These not only offer unique flavors but also health benefits, taking your culinary experience a notch higher and giving your vegetarian meals an amazing taste.
Flavorful herb
Lovage: The celery substitute
Lovage is often overlooked but provides a flavor similar to that of celery, making it a great substitute in soups and stews. Its leaves can be used fresh or dried, while the seeds can lend a spicy note to dishes. Rich in vitamin C and B-complex vitamins, lovage supports digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties. Including lovage in your diet can give both taste and nutrition.
Refreshing addition
Lemon balm: A citrus twist
Lemon balm is famous for its mild lemon scent and flavor, making it ideal for teas, salads, and desserts. This herb, which is a part of the mint family, is said to have a calming effect and may help relieve stress and anxiety. Lemon balm also has antioxidants that aid overall health. You can add this herb to your meals for a refreshing twist and wellness benefits.
Unique flavor profile
Sorrel: Tangy green delight
Sorrel has a tangy flavor similar to sour apples or lemons because of its oxalic acid content. It goes well with creamy dishes such as soups or sauces, where its acidity cuts through the richness. Sorrel is also rich in vitamins A and C and iron, making it great for immune support and energy. Trying sorrel can add an exciting flavor dimension to vegetarian recipes.
Subtle enhancement
Chervil: The delicate parsley cousin
Chervil looks like parsley but gives a more delicate flavor with notes of aniseed. It is often used in French cuisine for seasoning fish preparations or omelets. But vegetarians would love how beautifully it enhances salads too! Chervil is also loaded with essential nutrients such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium. They promote bone and heart health respectively, making this herb not just tasty but also beneficial!