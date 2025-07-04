Love millets? You'll enjoy these desserts

Millets, the superfood we often rave about, are back in our modern kitchens. These ancient grains, not just for savory preparations, can also make desserts a pleasant surprise. With their distinctive textures and flavors, millets can give a new spin to your traditional sweets. Here are five surprising millet-based desserts that will tickle your taste buds and give you a healthy option to indulge into.

Drive 1 Millet chocolate pudding Millet chocolate pudding is the perfect blend of the creamy richness of chocolate and the wholesome goodness of millets. Cooked millet is blended with some cocoa powder, milk, and a hint of sweetener, until smooth. This dessert not only tastes divine but is also loaded with fiber and other nutrients. It's a great pick for those wanting to indulge in something sweet, without compromising on health.

Drive 2 Millet apple crumble Millet apple crumble gives a healthy twist to the age-old dessert. The topping is prepared from cooked millet combined with oats, nuts, and spices like cinnamon. When baked over sliced apples, it gives a crunchy layer that goes well with the soft fruit below. This dessert is ideal to devour seasonal fruits while enjoying the texture and nutrition of millets.

Drive 3 Millet coconut ladoo Millet coconut ladoo is an easy-to-make treat that involves mixing roasted millet flour with grated coconut and jaggery or sugar syrup. Shaped into small balls, these ladoos are rich in flavor and provide an energy boost due to their high fiber content. They make for an ideal snack or festive sweet that you can indulge in guilt-free.

Drive 4 Millet berry parfait A millet berry parfait perfectly marries cooked millet with yogurt/plant-based alternatives, with layers of a variety of fresh berries (like strawberries and blueberries). Each bite is an exquisite mix of creamy-juicy, packed with antioxidants and probiotics. Not only does this dessert delight the taste buds, but it also adds to the whole grain nutrition (thanks to the millets).