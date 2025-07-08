5 houseplants that can calm your mind

Indoor plants are said to improve mental well-being by purifying the air and providing a calming effect. For novice gardeners, picking the right plants can make a world of difference between success and failing to keep them alive. Here, we look at some beginner-friendly indoor plants that not only survive with little care but also work wonders for mental health .

Drive 1 Snake plant: A resilient choice The hardy nature of snake plants makes them an excellent choice for beginners. They require minimal watering and thrive in low light conditions, making them ideal for different indoor environments. Known for filtering toxins from the air, snake plants lend a healthier living space. Its upright leaves add a modern touch to any room while promoting relaxation and reducing stress levels.

Drive 2 Peace lily: Elegance with benefits Known for their stunning white blooms and lush foliage, peace lilies are a favorite. They are also quite low maintenance, as they require moderate light and a weekly watering session. Furthermore, peace lilies clean the air by eliminating harmful pollutants such as ammonia and formaldehyde from the surroundings. Their presence can also set a peaceful tone, decreasing stress levels and improving mental health.

Drive 3 Spider plant: Low maintenance beauty We all love those arching leaves with green and white stripes, don't we? Spider plants bring visual interest to your home without asking much of your attention. They thrive in indirect sunlight and need to be watered once a week or so, making them ideal for busy bees or even beginners. Spider plants are great at removing carbon monoxide from the air, improving indoor air quality and soothing the occupants.

Drive 4 Aloe vera: Healing properties indoors Aloe vera is prized not only for its medicinal properties but also as an easy-to-care-for houseplant. It requires bright light but infrequent watering, thriving even when slightly neglected. Aloe vera purifies the air by removing harmful chemicals such as benzene from household products. Its soothing gel can be applied topically on minor burns or skin irritations, adding practical benefits to its mental health advantages.