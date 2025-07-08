How to make your breakfast more nutritious 

Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast can pave the way for healthier choices throughout the day. Simple swaps in your morning routine can greatly improve your nutritional intake without having to make drastic changes. These easy adjustments can help you maintain energy levels, support overall health and keep you feeling full longer. Here are five practical swaps to incorporate into your morning routine for a healthier start to your day.

Whole grains Swap sugary cereals with whole grains Many breakfast cereals are loaded with sugar and lack fiber, which can cause energy crashes later in the morning. Choosing whole grain options such as oatmeal or whole grain toast offer more fiber and nutrients. Whole grains stabilize blood sugar levels and keep you fuller for a longer period, making it an ideal choice for sustained energy.

Whole fruits Replace fruit juices with whole fruits Fruit juices usually have added sugars and do not have the fiber of whole fruits. By opting for whole fruits instead of juice, you get natural fibers that help with digestion and make you feel full. Having an apple or a banana is not just refreshing but also helps keep blood sugar levels in check much better than juice.

Plant-based milk Choose plant-based milk over dairy milk Switching from dairy milk to plant-based alternatives like almond or oat milk can lower your calorie intake while providing essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D. As many plant-based milks are fortified with vitamins and minerals, they make for a nutritious option for those looking to cut down on saturated fats present in dairy products.

Nut butters Opt for nut butters instead of butter or margarine Traditional spreads like butter or margarine are loaded with saturated fats, which may not be the best for your heart when eaten regularly. Nut butters like almond or peanut butter provide healthy fats, along with protein and fiber. They make a great spread on toast or addition to smoothies, giving you long-lasting energy without compromising on taste.