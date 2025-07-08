Love mint? You'll enjoy these dishes

Mint is an all-rounder herb that can add flavor to almost anything. While most of us know mint in the traditional combinations such as tea or desserts, there are a few unique combinations that are yet to be discovered. Here, we explore some unconventional mint pairings that may surprise your taste buds and take your culinary experiences up a notch.

Refreshing combo Mint and watermelon salad Watermelon and mint make for a refreshing combination for summer salads. The sweetness of watermelon goes with the coolness of mint, giving a delightful contrast to flavors. You can even add feta cheese or cucumber to this, and enjoy the balance of sweet, salty, and fresh in one dish.

Green harmony Mint with peas Peas paired with mint bring out the natural sweetness of the peas, while adding an aromatic freshness. This combo works wonders in soups or as a side dish when lightly sauteed together. A touch of lemon juice can add an extra layer of brightness to this green harmony.

Cool beverage Mint-infused lemonade Mint-infused lemonade gives the classic drink a cooling twist. Simply muddle fresh mint leaves with lemon juice before mixing it up with water and sugar, and voila, you have a refreshing drink ideal for hot days. The combination not only quenches thirst but also leaves you with a refreshing aroma.

Sweet delight Chocolate and mint fusion Chocolate with mint is a classic combination, yet we often overlook it outside confectionery items. But if you add fresh mint leaves to chocolate desserts like brownies or mousse, you won't know what you've been missing. It enhances the flavor of the desserts without overpowering the chocolate, resulting in a sweet delight that pleases both chocoholics and those looking for something different.