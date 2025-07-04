How to make delicious, fluffy pancakes with almond milk

Making fluffy pancakes with homemade almond milk is a delicious way to enjoy a classic breakfast dish and a dairy-free alternative. Almond milk contributes a hint of nutty flavor and lightness to the pancakes, making them a perfect choice for plant-based eaters. Here's how you can make almond milk at home and use it to prepare perfectly fluffy pancakes that everyone will love.

Almond milk Making homemade almond milk To prepare almond milk, soak a cup of almonds overnight in water. Drain and rinse the almonds and blend them with four cups of fresh water until smooth. Strain the mixture through a nut milk bag or cheesecloth into a bowl, squeezing out as much liquid as you can. You get creamy almond milk that can be stored in the fridge for up to three days.

Flour selection Choosing the right flour Choosing the right flour is key to fluffy pancakes. While all-purpose flour does the job, you can also add whole wheat or spelt flour for nutrition. They give you additional fiber and nutrients without sacrificing texture. Make sure your flour is fresh by checking its expiration date and keeping it in an airtight container.

Ingredient balance Balancing wet and dry ingredients To achieve that perfect pancake batter, it's all about balancing the wet and dry ingredients just right. Mix one cup of your homemade almond milk with one cup of flour, two tablespoons of sugar, two teaspoons of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix until just combined; overmixing can lead to dense pancakes.

Cooking tips Cooking techniques for fluffiness To make sure your pancakes are cooked evenly and fluffy, start by preheating your non-stick skillet over medium heat. Measure out about one-fourth cup of batter for each pancake, pouring it carefully onto the skillet, so that you don't spread it too thin. Wait until you see bubbles forming on the surface before flipping them over. This technique ensures each pancake is cooked through, with a perfect golden-brown finish on both sides.