Love lotus seeds? Try these variations today

Lotus seeds, or makhana, make for a healthy, nutritious snack. Packed with protein, fiber, and minerals, they can be prepared into various kinds of snacks to suit any taste. Here are five deliciously creative lotus seed recipes for a quick healthy bite, and spice up your snacking routine.

Drive 1 Spicy roasted lotus seeds Spicy roasted lotus seeds make for an excellent savory snack. Dry roast some seeds in a pan until they crisp up. Add a mix of spices like chili powder, turmeric, and salt for flavoring. Toss the roasted seeds with the spice mixture until they are evenly coated. Perfect for those who love a bit of heat in their food, this snack can be stored in an airtight container for days.

Drive 2 Sweet caramelized lotus seeds If you have a sweet tooth, caramelized lotus seeds make for a delicious treat. Roast the seeds until they turn golden brown. In another pan, melt some sugar until it caramelizes, and add the roasted seeds to it. Stir quickly to ensure each seed is coated with caramel before it hardens. Let them cool before relishing this crunchy, sweet snack.

Drive 3 Cheesy lotus seed popcorn Cheesy lotus seed popcorn is a quirky take on conventional popcorn munchies. Roast the lotus seeds until they puff up slightly and crisp up. Sprinkle grated cheese on top of them while hot, so that it melts on the surface of every seed. You can use any cheese of your liking, depending on how sharp or mild you want it to be.

Drive 4 Herb-infused lotus seed mix Create an herb-infused mix with roasted lotus seeds, some dried herbs like rosemary or thyme, and a drizzle of olive oil for a punch of flavor without overwhelming the natural taste of these tiny powerhouses. This combination gives you both aroma and nutrition, making it an ideal choice when you want something light yet filling enough to stave off hunger pangs between meals during the day-long activities ahead planned out accordingly beforehand, too.