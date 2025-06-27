Try these 5 unique pasta recipes

Pasta is an underrated dish. With a few creative tweaks, you can transform it into a culinary masterpiece. How do you want more flavor, texture or color? There are innumerable ways to elevate plain pasta into an extraordinary dish. Here are five fresh and innovative recipes that'll inspire you to think outside the box and give a new lease of life to your pasta dishes.

Citrus twist Zesty lemon and herb pasta Infuse your pasta with the refreshing taste of lemon and herbs for a light yet flavorful dish. Start by cooking your favorite pasta until al dente. In a separate pan, heat olive oil and saute garlic until fragrant. Add freshly squeezed lemon juice, zest, chopped parsley, and basil. Toss the cooked pasta in this zesty mixture for an invigorating meal that's perfect for any season.

Green delight Creamy avocado pesto pasta Transform classic pesto by adding creamy avocado for an extra richness. Blend ripe avocados with fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, pine nuts, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth. Fold in this vibrant green sauce with hot pasta for a creamy but healthy alternative to classic pesto dishes.

Fiery flavor Spicy tomato basil pasta Add some heat to your pasta with spicy tomato basil sauce. Saute onions in olive oil until translucent and then add crushed tomatoes and red pepper flakes for spice. Simmer the mixture until thickened, and stir in fresh basil leaves at the end of cooking time. Serve over cooked spaghetti or penne noodles.

Veggie Boost Roasted vegetable medley pasta You can elevate plain pasta by adding roasted vegetables, such as bell peppers or zucchini, to your dish. Just chop veggies into bite-sized pieces, and roast them at 200 degrees Celsius until tender, around 20 minutes. Toss these colorful veggies together with cooked fusilli or farfalle noodles, and grated Parmesan cheese if you want.