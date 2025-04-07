Here's how to correct your name on your Aadhaar card
Updating your name on the Aadhaar card is a simple and hassle-free task, which can be done online.
Here, we bring you five easy steps to make sure your Aadhaar reflects the correct name.
From marriage to spelling errors, there can be many reasons for updating your Aadhaar details and keeping them accurate is essential for identification and verification.
Step 1
Access the UIDAI website
Start by visiting the official UIDAI website, the go-to place for all Aadhaar-related online updates.
Once you are there, head over to the "Update Your Aadhaar" section.
It is important that you use this official site only to stay away from any kind of fraud or misinformation.
This would be the first step toward getting your Aadhaar information updated correctly and safely.
Step 2
Log in with your credentials
To continue with changing your name, proceed to log in with your Aadhaar number and the one-time password sent to your registered mobile number.
Make sure you have access to this mobile number, as it is needed to receive one-time passwords and securely complete the login process.
Step 3
Select update option
After logging in, select the option for updating demographic data, like name, address, date of birth, etc.
In this case, go with "Name" from the list of options available on the portal.
Ensure that you have valid documents ready that support your request for a name change.
Step 4
Upload supporting documents
For the fourth step, you would have to upload scanned copies of documents like passport or PAN card confirming your new name.
These documents should be uploaded in a clear and readable format to make sure they meet the UIDAI's verification standards.
Providing legible documents is imperative as failure to do so may get your name update request rejected by UIDAI officials, delaying the process.
Step 5
Submit request and track status
Once you have filled in all details correctly and uploaded all documents successfully, submit your request for processing.
You will get an acknowledgment receipt with a URN (Update Request Number). Use this URN to track the status of your update request on the UIDAI website until it gets completed successfully.