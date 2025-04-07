How to master wishlists on the Amazon Android app
What's the story
Creating and managing wishlists on the Amazon Android app can simplify your shopping experience.
Be it future purchases you are planning or gift ideas you are organizing, wishlists provide an easy way to keep tabs on the things you want.
In this article, we'll take you through the steps of mastering the wishlist feature on the Amazon Android app, so you get the best out of this handy tool.
Create wishlist
Setting up your wishlist
To start, open the Amazon app and head over to your account menu.
From here, go to "Your Lists" and tap on "Create a List" option.
Name your wishlist based on its purpose, like "Birthday Gifts" or "Home Essentials."
Once named, tap on "Create List" to complete it. This way, you can easily categorize items.
Add items
Adding items effortlessly
When you're browsing products in the app, adding them to your wishlist is pretty easy.
Just head over to any product page and tap on the "Add to List" button.
Select which list you'd want to add it on from your existing lists or create a new one from scratch if necessary.
This way, you can organize your potential purchases without cluttering your cart.
Manage lists
Managing your wishlists
Managing wishlists is also about editing the details of items or removing those that you no longer want.
Open any list by selecting it from "Your Lists." Tap on an item for options like changing its quantity or deleting it completely.
Reviewing the lists every now and then makes them relevant and useful for future shopping needs.
Share lists
Sharing wishlists with others
Sharing wishlists can be handy for collaborative shopping or gift-giving occasions.
To share a list, open it from "Your Lists," then hit "Invite" at the top right corner of the screen.
You can send invitations via email or messaging apps directly through this feature, making coordination with others a seamless process.