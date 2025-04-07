You can now mute incoming voice calls on WhatsApp
What's the story
WhatsApp is testing a bunch of new audio and video call facilities to improve user experience on its Android platform.
The features, including a mute button for incoming voice calls, are part of the beta version 2.25.10.16 of WhatsApp for Android.
The test phase is restricted to a select group of users, but it will be expanded in the coming weeks.
Feature details
New features aimed at improving call experience
The mute button lets you accept calls while keeping your mics muted.
This could be especially handy in noisy environments where minimizing background distractions is a must.
The second feature lets you turn off your camera before answering video calls, offering you a few seconds to prepare or maintain privacy.
User engagement
Emoji reactions and privacy enhancement
The third feature brings emoji reactions for video calls, letting participants react with emojis in real time. This makes conversations more engaging for users.
Plus, the ability to turn off your camera before answering video calls adds a layer of security when you receive calls from unknown numbers, as you won't immediately appear on screen after answering a call.
Sender control
WhatsApp's new privacy feature
Along with call-related upgrades, WhatsApp is said to be working on a new privacy feature giving senders control over media auto-save.
This facility will let users decide if the content they send should be saved on the recipient's device.
The option will come as a toggle, just like the current Disappearing Messages feature.
This could greatly lower risks of data misuse, unintentional forwarding or storage on unsecured devices.