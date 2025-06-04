Coco Gauff downs Madison Keys, reaches third French Open semi-final
What's the story
American star Coco Gauff reached the 2025 French Open semi-final after beating seventh seed Madison Keys.
Gauff dropped the opening set but bounced back to win 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 in the women's singles quarter-finals at Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Notably, Gauff has reached her third Roland Garros semi-final. She is yet to win the Grand Slam in Paris.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Gauff won a total of 109 points and 15 winners throughout the match. She served one ace compared to Keys's none.
The former had a win percentage of 75 and 34 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 57 of her 109 receiving points.
Keys (60) recorded more unforced errors than Gauff (41). The latter registered as many as 10 double-faults.
Information
Story of second set
Gauff, who lost the opening set through the tie-break, broke first at 2-1 in the second set. She broke again to gain a 4-1 lead. Although Keys made a turnaround (4-4), Gauff won two consecutive games to gain impetus.
Semi-finals
Youngest American woman with this feat
As mentioned, Gauff reached her third French Open semi-final. She also reached this stage in 2024.
The American star was the 2022 Roland Garros runner-up, losing to Iga Swiatek.
As per Opta, Gauff, at 21 years and 73 days, is the youngest American to reach successive women's singles French Open semi-finals since Andrea Jaeger (16 years and 354 days) in 1982.
Information
Another feat for Gauff
This was the 10th instance of Gauff claiming a women's singles win over a former Grand Slam champion. As per Opta, she is the youngest player to reach the landmark since Serena Williams in 2002.
Record
25-plus wins at Roland Garros
Gauff now has a win-loss record of 25-5 at the French Open. She is eyeing her maiden title at this Slam.
According to Opta, Gauff has become the youngest American in the Open Era to win 25-plus women's singles matches at Roland Garros.
Martina Hingis (19 years and 241 days) holds the overall record. She is a two-time French Open runner-up.