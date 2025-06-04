What's the story

American star Coco Gauff reached the 2025 French Open semi-final after beating seventh seed Madison Keys.

Gauff dropped the opening set but bounced back to win 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 in the women's singles quarter-finals at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Notably, Gauff has reached her third Roland Garros semi-final. She is yet to win the Grand Slam in Paris.

Here are the key stats.