Deepika Padukone was a presenter at the BAFTAs

Times Deepika Padukone turned heads in Sabyasachi sarees

By Isha Sharma 07:50 am Feb 19, 202407:50 am

What's the story Om Shanti Om and Pathaan﻿ actor Deepika Padukone once again made India proud by being a presenter at the recently concluded BAFTAs. Padukone presented the winner of Best Film Not in the English Language category, looking resplendent in her shimmery Sabyasachi saree. This marked one of her many collaborations with the famed Indian designer. Take a look at their top previous associations.

Next Article

#1

But first, check out her look from the BAFTAs

DP proudly flaunted her Indian roots in her beige saree, tying up her hair in a neatly done, voluminous bun. As she often does, she opted for brown smokey eyes, coupled with peachy nude lipstick. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only a pair of small, shiny earrings and not opting for a neckpiece or bracelet.

Twitter Post

Here's Padukone at the BAFTA stage

#2

When she nailed her look at a TIME100 event

Padukone turned heads at the TIME100 Impact Awards, where she opted for a sequin saree. She dialed G for gorgeous in this look, coupled with a shiny pearl choker and bright, small earrings. Her heavily sequined blouse was a major attraction of the ensemble. DP was honored at the event for her work as a mental health advocate through her foundation, LiveLoveLaugh.

#3

Her scene-stealing look at the Cannes Film Festival

Remember the time the Fighter actor snagged all the headlines when she was chosen as a jury member at the 76th Cannes Film Festival? Again, one of her most striking and memorable looks, came through the craftsmanship of Sabyasachi, when she wore a mustard and black sequined saree, a gorgeous black blouse, and heavy eyeliner. It was part of Sabyasachi's Aakash Tara collection.

#4

Her first appearance after getting married

While Sabyasachi is Padukone's go-to choice for red carpets and national and international events, she often turns to him for some of the most special and personal moments of her life, too. He famously designed her wedding dress and, when she gave her first public appearance alongside husband Ranveer Singh, she opted for a beige red kurta set, paired with a red Benarasi dupatta.