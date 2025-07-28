5 times John Goodman absolutely stole the show

John Goodman is an institution in the entertainment business, having ruled the industry for decades with his impeccable acting skills and unforgettable characters. His performances have been seared into the minds of audiences the world over. From television to movies, Goodman has played a plethora of roles that emphasize his talent and love for his work. Let's take a look at five iconic roles of Goodman.

Television classic 'Roseanne' - Dan Conner In the popular television series Roseanne, Goodman starred as Dan Conner, the lovable, hardworking husband of Roseanne Barr's character. His portrayal of Dan brought warmth and humor to the series, making him a fan favorite. The series ran for nine seasons, with Goodman's performance earning him several award nominations and cementing his place in television history.

Cult favorite 'The Big Lebowski' - Walter Sobchak In The Big Lebowski, Goodman portrayed the eccentric Vietnam War veteran Walter Sobchak, a man with very strong opinions. The Coen Brothers's cult classic was given life and hilarious depth by Goodman's performance. Walter's unforgettable lines and quirky character have made this one of Goodman's most memorable roles.

Animated success 'Monsters, Inc.' - James P. Sullivan Goodman lent his voice to James P. Sullivan, aka Sulley, in Pixar's animated film Monsters, Inc. His vocal performance brought life to this gentle giant monster who worked at a scream-processing factory. The film was both a critical and commercial success, highlighting Goodman's ability to connect with audiences through animation.

Southern Charm 'O brother, where art thou?' - Big Dan Teague In yet another collaboration with the Coen Brothers, Goodman played Big Dan Teague in O Brother, Where Art Thou? The role allowed him to delve into the comedic elements of the Southern Gothic. An imposing yet funny character, he is met by the protagonists on their journey across Mississippi during the Great Depression era.