Gemini can now perform tasks across apps with single command
What's the story
In a major development, Google has announced a major upgrade for its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Gemini.
The upgrade, announced at the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy S25 series, allows Gemini to carry out tasks across multiple apps in a single interaction.
The enhancement is part of a wider set of updates from Google including improvements to the AI-driven Circle to Search feature.
Enhanced functionality
Gemini's multi-app support and user confirmation feature
The multi-app support builds on Gemini's current app extensions, which already include a variety of Google apps and some third-party options such as WhatsApp and Spotify.
The latest update adds Samsung's own apps for S25 users, including Samsung Calendar, Notes, Reminder, and Clock.
Notably, Gemini also lets users confirm multi-app actions before executing them.
Voice-based mode
Gemini Live gets an upgrade, limited to select devices
Gemini Live, the assistant's voice-based conversational mode, is also getting an upgrade.
However, this enhancement is only available for Galaxy S25 and S24 phones and Google's own Pixel 9 series, at least for now.
Users of these devices can now share images, files, and YouTube videos to the chat interface while seeking feedback or information from Gemini.
Future integration
Project Astra features to be integrated into Gemini
Google has also revealed that features from Project Astra, like screen sharing and live video streaming, will be integrated into Gemini on Android in the coming months. This comes as a sign of Gemini's future expansion.
Meanwhile, Samsung has opted to make Gemini the default virtual assistant on its new S25 phones, replacing its own Bixby assistant.
AI enhancements
Circle to search feature sees improvements
Google's Circle to Search feature is also getting an upgrade. It will now automatically recognize phone numbers, email addresses, and URLs for easier user interaction.
The AI Overviews in search results have also been expanded to work with more types of visual search results. This means using Circle to Search on an image of a place, artwork, or object will more likely generate an AI Overview in the results.