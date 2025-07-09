Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is its 1st budget foldable

Samsung has revealed its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. The new devices were unveiled at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City. The clamshell-style phones come with stylish looks and new features, including advanced AI capabilities. To note, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is Samsung's first non-premium foldable smartphone. Let's take a look at it.

Design Design details of the new foldable The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE sports a refined design, weighing just 187g and measuring 14.9mm when folded. It features Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an Armor Aluminum frame for durability. The device also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It packs a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with customizable wallpapers, weather widgets, and gallery widgets.

Tech specs Exynos 2400 processor powers the device The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16, and brings the latest Galaxy AI features to the smartphone. These include facilities like Gemini Live, Now Brief, Now Bar, AI Select, Natural Language Search, Writing Assist, Circle-to-Search, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, and Transcript Assist.

Cameras It houses a dual rear camera setup The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE packs a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle snapper. It also has a 10MP camera on the inner screen for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a robust 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging at up to 25W.