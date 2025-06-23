Page Loader
These simple tips can fix all your Wi-Fi problems
These simple tips can fix all your Wi-Fi problems

By Anujj Trehaan
Jun 23, 2025
05:24 pm
What's the story

We all know how important establishing a strong Wi-Fi connection is for seamless internet usage. However, did you know the placement of your router also plays a significant role in determining how strong and reliable your network would be? By strategically positioning your router, you can enhance signal coverage and cut down dead zones in your home or office. Here's how.

Central spot

Central location matters

Positioning the router at a central location within your space ensures even distribution of the Wi-Fi signal. It minimizes weak spots and maximizes coverage throughout the area. Avoid placing the router near walls or corners, as these can obstruct signals. A central spot allows for better reach to all devices, enhancing overall connectivity.

Height advantage

Elevate your router

Placing the router at an elevated position can do wonders for signal strength. The higher you keep it, the less interference it would face from furniture and other obstructions that may block signals at lower levels. Ideally, consider mounting the router on a wall or placing it on a higher shelf to ensure its optimal performance.

Interference-free zone

Avoid electronic interference

Electronic devices like microwaves, cordless phones, and Bluetooth gadgets can cause severe Wi-Fi interference. To reduce the impact of this interference, it's important to keep your router away from them. Establishing an interference-free zone around your router is critical to ensuring consistent signal quality. The practice would reduce connectivity issues, allowing you to enjoy a seamless internet experience on all your devices.

Reflective surfaces

Use reflective surfaces wisely

Reflective surfaces like mirrors or metal objects can affect Wi-Fi signals adversely as they reflect them in different directions. While the reflection may appear beneficial at first, it is generally a recipe for unpredictable coverage patterns and weak spots in signal distribution. Keeping the router away from large reflective surfaces can help you achieve a more stable and consistent signal distribution across your space, improving your connectivity experience.

Antenna positioning

Consider antenna orientation

The orientation of your router's antennas can affect signal directionality and strength. If your antennas are adjustable, try positioning them vertically for horizontal coverage, or horizontally for vertical reach. This depends on where you need stronger signals most frequently within rooms or floors above/below each other, respectively.