Tech tips: Simple tricks to secure your Wi-Fi
What's the story
Securing your WiFi network is crucial to keep your personal information safe as well as enjoy a seamless internet experience.
Thankfully, you can boost your WiFi security without downloading any fancy software.
By tweaking a few settings on your router, you can cut down the chances of unauthorized access by a whole lot.
Here are some handy tips to implement without any technical knowledge or software.
Router credentials
Change default router credentials
One of the first steps to secure your WiFi is changing the default login credentials for your router.
Most of the routers ship with generic usernames and passwords, which can be easily found online.
By creating a unique username and strong password, you make it all the more difficult for an unauthorized user to gain access to your network settings.
Network encryption
Enable network encryption
Enabling encryption on your WiFi network is essential for protecting data sent over the airwaves.
Most routers provide options such as WPA2 or WPA3 encryption standards, which offer solid security compared to older protocols such as WEP.
Make sure encryption is enabled in the router settings to avoid eavesdropping and unauthorized access.
Disable WPS
Disable WPS feature
While Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) is intended to facilitate seamless device connection, it's worth noting that it can be used by attackers, thanks to its flaws.
Thus, disabling this feature in your router's settings will not only make your network safer but also ensure that potential intruders don't have an easy way to connect devices without proper authorization.
Guest network setup
Set up a guest network
The best part of setting up a guest network is that it allows visitors to use your internet connection without accessing sensitive devices on your main network.
This way, even if someone connects through the guest network, they won't be able to interfere with, or access personal files on other connected devices within the primary network.
Firmware updates
Regularly update router firmware
It's important to keep your router's firmware updated to secure against security threats.
Manufacturers frequently release updates to fix vulnerabilities and improve the performance of the router.
By regularly looking for firmware updates via the router's admin interface, you ensure that your network gets the latest security measures.
This proactive approach helps protect against attacks targeting outdated systems, keeping your WiFi network well-guarded.