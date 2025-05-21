Google releases Android 16 beta with Material 3 Expressive design
What's the story
Google has started the beta testing phase for its newest Android version, Android 16, a report by 9to5Google said.
The QPR1 beta highlights Google's Material 3 Expressive design language unveiled last week.
The new interface brings refreshed visuals for the launcher, notifications, lock screen, and a quick settings page similar to Apple's design aesthetics.
Feature-rich updates
QPRs offer more feature-rich updates
This beta release is part of the QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release), which typically introduces more substantial features compared to standard monthly security patches.
The QPR1 update is expected to follow the official launch of Android 16 in the fall.Users with supported Pixel devices, including those as old as Pixel 6 and up to the 9A, can get their hands on this new release once it's ready if they're registered in Google's Beta program.
Details
Google apps yet to receive Material 3 Expressive updates
Users with eligible Pixel devices can enroll in Google's Android Beta Program to access the beta version.
Once enrolled, devices will receive over-the-air updates to the latest beta versions.
Current testers can opt out of the QPR1 release if they prefer to wait for the final version, but they must avoid further updates to prevent data loss.
While the beta showcases the new design language, Google apps have yet to receive their Material 3 Expressive updates.