Why Telegram's billionaire founder is banned from leaving France
What's the story
French authorities have denied Telegram founder Pavel Durov permission to travel to the US for discussions with investment funds.
The Paris prosecutor's office told POLITICO that their decision was made earlier this month, on the grounds that "such a trip abroad did not appear imperative or justified."
This comes after Durov's arrest at a French airport in August 2024 and subsequent legal troubles.
Restrictions
Legal troubles and travel restrictions
Since his arrest, Durov has been under strict legal supervision, facing six charges related to illicit activities on the messaging app he operates.
He is barred from leaving France without permission, which he only received for a trip to Dubai from March 15 to April 7.
Durov holds citizenship in multiple countries including France and the UAE.
Controversy
Durov's allegations against French authorities
Since his arrest, Durov has grown more critical of French authorities.
He alleged that ahead of the Romanian presidential election runoff, the French government, including Nicolas Lerner, head of France's foreign intelligence agency, pressured him to suppress conservative voices on Telegram.
Durov made these allegations as voters prepared for the elections on Sunday.
However, Paris has strongly denied these claims made by Durov.