What's the story

Michael Arrington, an American investor and founder of TechCrunch, has raised serious alarms over a recent data breach at Coinbase.

He thinks this security lapse could even result in deaths. The warning comes at a time when a string of kidnappings of rich crypto investors has been reported.

Earlier this month, Coinbase, the leading US cryptocurrency exchange, disclosed a significant data breach.

Cybercriminals bribed overseas support agents to access sensitive customer data, including names, contact information, and government ID images.