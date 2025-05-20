How to change keyboard shortcuts in Windows
Changing keyboard shortcuts in Windows can greatly improve your productivity by letting you customize commands according to your workflow.
Whether you're a professional looking to streamline some tasks or a casual user seeking convenience, tweaking these shortcuts can make navigation a whole lot easier.
Here's how you can change keyboard shortcuts on Windows.
Settings access
Accessing keyboard settings
To change keyboard shortcuts, start by opening the settings menu.
Click on the Start button and select "Settings." From there, head over to "Devices" and then "Keyboard."
Here, you'll be able to see existing shortcuts as well as options for customizing them.
Getting acquainted with this area is important, as it is the base for all shortcut changes.
Third-party tools
Customizing shortcuts with third-party tools
While Windows offers basic customization, third-party tools give you more advanced options.
Programs such as AutoHotkey let you create complex scripts re-defining what keys do.
These tools come in handy if you're looking for specific commands not available on standard settings.
Just make sure any software you use is compatible with your version of Windows to avoid any conflicts.
App-specific shortcuts
Creating application-specific shortcuts
For those who use certain applications frequently, creating app-specific shortcuts can be time-saving.
Go to the app settings and look for options like "Shortcuts" or "Hotkeys."
Here, you can assign new keys or edit the existing ones customized for that program's capabilities.
This way, you'll maintain efficiency while switching between different software environments.
Testing phase
Testing and adjusting new shortcuts
After setting up new shortcuts, it's important to test them thoroughly.
Use various apps and scenarios where these keys will be applied to ensure they work as intended without causing disruptions in other areas of operation.
If issues arise, revisit the settings or scripts used for adjustments until optimal performance is achieved.