How to reduce your smartphone's data usage
What's the story
Smartphone data usage can add up pretty quickly, resulting in unexpected charges or throttled speeds.
However, if you tweak a few settings on your device, you can easily cut down on data consumption, without sacrificing on important functions.
Here are some handy tips that are easy to follow and can help you control your data usage better.
Background data
Limit background data usage
Many apps on your smartphone continue consuming data in the background even when you're not using them.
To prevent this, head over to your device's settings menu and find the option to restrict background data.
Apply it specifically on apps that don't need to be updated regularly. This move can save a lot of data over a long period.
Wi-Fi utilization
Use Wi-Fi whenever possible
Using Wi-Fi networks whenever you can is one of the best ways to keep mobile data consumption low.
Make sure you have your smartphone set to automatically connect to known Wi-Fi networks, like the ones at your home or office.
This makes it a lot less necessary to depend on cellular data, saving your data allowance and possibly even lowering your monthly mobile bill.
Streaming quality
Adjust streaming quality settings
Streaming services tend to default to high-quality video or audio, which eats up more data.
By reducing the quality settings in these apps, you can enjoy the same content while consuming less data.
This trick comes especially handy for those who regularly stream music or videos on the move.
App updates control
Disable automatic app updates over mobile data
By default, many apps update automatically with mobile data. This can consume a lot of data.
To prevent this, you should tweak your app store settings. Make sure updates only take place when your device is connected to Wi-Fi.
This way, large files won't download over cellular networks, saving your data plan.
It's a simple change but makes a hell of a difference in keeping your mobile data usage in check.
Data monitoring
Monitor and set data limits
Most smartphones pack tools to monitor and manage your mobile data usage effectively.
By setting a monthly limit in accordance with your subscription plan, you can set alerts to notify you when you're approaching the limit.
This not just helps you avoid overage fees but also instills conscious data consumption habits, allowing you to make the most out of your mobile plan without spending unnecessarily.