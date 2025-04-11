What's the story

Purple isn't actually a real color. At least not in the way we think.

It has been identified as an illusion by scientists. The revelation comes from a new research that questions our perception of the color spectrum.

The study shows that purple doesn't exist on the electromagnetic spectrum like red, green, yellow or blue do.

This finding challenges what we know about color and perception, raising the question: If purple isn't real, why do we see it everywhere?