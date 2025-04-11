To help you manage group chat notifications, WhatsApp has added a new 'Notify for' setting. With this, you can select between 'Highlights' or 'All' notifications.

The former restricts alerts for @mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts while the latter makes sure you get all notifications.

Plus, WhatsApp now allows creating events in one-on-one conversations with RSVP options, event pinning in chats, etc.

Tappable reactions is also new, allowing users to quickly respond to messages by selecting from existing reactions.