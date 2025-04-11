New WhatsApp features are here—You probably didn't notice a few
What's the story
WhatsApp has recently rolled out a bunch of updates to enhance user experience across platforms.
These include improvements in group chat notifications, event management, document scanning, and video calling features.
The messaging app is also introducing new tools for channel admins to boost their audience engagement.
Here's a detailed look at all these updates.
Group chat enhancement
Real-time 'Online' indicator in group chats
WhatsApp has added a real-time 'Online' indicator in group chats. The feature lets you see how many members are active and available for a conversation.
The number of active participants will appear just below the group name, giving an easy way to know who is online at any given time.
Notification management
New features for group chat notifications and events
To help you manage group chat notifications, WhatsApp has added a new 'Notify for' setting. With this, you can select between 'Highlights' or 'All' notifications.
The former restricts alerts for @mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts while the latter makes sure you get all notifications.
Plus, WhatsApp now allows creating events in one-on-one conversations with RSVP options, event pinning in chats, etc.
Tappable reactions is also new, allowing users to quickly respond to messages by selecting from existing reactions.
iOS updates
WhatsApp's new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp has also introduced a document scanning feature on iPhones, letting users scan and send documents directly from the app.
Another major update is the ability to set WhatsApp as the default messaging and calling app on iPhones running the latest iOS.
You can do this by heading over to Settings > Default Apps and selecting WhatsApp, streamlining communication for users of Apple's popular smartphone.
Call improvements
WhatsApp enhances video calling experience
WhatsApp has also improved its video calling feature significantly.
Now, iPhone users can pinch to zoom in during a video call, getting a closer look at their own or the other person's video.
The app has also upgraded its tech for smoother and higher quality video calls by optimizing routing systems and improving bandwidth detection for HD quality upgrades.
Users can also add participants to ongoing one-on-one calls directly from chat threads, enhancing the flexibility of call management.
Channel updates
WhatsApp introduces new features for channels
WhatsApp has also added a couple of new features for channel admins.
These include the ability to record and share short videos (60 seconds or less) with followers, and get written summaries of voice message updates from channels.
Plus, channel admins can now share a unique QR code linking directly to their channel, making it easier to grow their audience and engage with them more effectively.