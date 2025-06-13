Fastest-charging EVs that put Tesla Superchargers to shame
What's the story
As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain popularity, the issue of long charging times has become a major concern.
No one wants to wait for an hour or more just to get their car charged.
However, advancements in battery technology and charging speeds have improved significantly, with many cars now able to charge up to 80% in under 25 minutes.
Here are some of the fastest-charging EVs that even put Tesla Superchargers to shame.
Information
Rimac Nevera: 25 minutes
Rimac Nevera, a fully-electric hypercar with 1,914hp and a 0-100km/h time of just 1.74 seconds, can be charged to 80% from 0% in just 25 minutes. The car has a battery capacity of 120kWh and an impressive range of up to 328km per charge.
Quick charge
Porsche Macan Electric and Audi Q6 e-tron: 22 minutes
Porsche's latest EV, the Macan Electric, can be charged from 10%-80% in just 21 minutes.
It shares its platform with the Audi Q6 e-tron models but charges faster and offers a longer range of up to 507km on a single charge.
The Audi SQ6 e-tron matches this charging speed, but other Q6 models take an extra minute to reach the same level of charge while offering less range.
Family EV
Kia EV9: 20 minutes
The Kia EV9, a budget Range Rover perfect for family road trips, can be charged from 10%-80% in just 20 minutes.
The base model offers a range of up to 370km on a single charge, but higher trims can go much further with just a few more minutes of charging time.
Performance SUV
Lotus Eletre: 20 minutes
The Lotus Eletre is an electric performance SUV with two powertrain options: one offering 603hp and a range of up to 600km, and the other delivering 905hp with a slightly lower range of up to 499km.
It can be charged from 10%-80% in just 20 minutes, making it one of the fastest-charging EVs on this list.
Luxury EV
Genesis Electrified GV70: 19 minutes
The Genesis Electrified GV70, a luxury EV from Hyundai's family, can be charged from 10%-80% in just 19 minutes.
It comes with an upgraded battery capacity of 84kWh and a range boost of up to 480km on a single charge.
The model refresh also added tech features like a massive panoramic display and AI-based auto-terrain selection.
Information
Kia EV6 GT and Hyundai IONIQ 5 N: 18 minutes
The performance-oriented Kia EV6 GT and Hyundai IONIQ 5 N are as fun as internal combustion engines. Both cars share the same battery, which takes just 18 minutes to charge from 10%-80%. They offer a range of up to 499km on a single charge.
Sibling EVs
Hyundai IONIQ 6 and Genesis GV60: 18 minutes
The Genesis GV60 and Hyundai IONIQ 6, both built on the same dedicated platform, can be charged from 10%-80% in just 18 minutes.
The IONIQ 6 offers a significantly longer range of almost 644km and has low long-term maintenance costs.
Both models have a battery capacity of around 77.4kWh with a usable battery of about 74kWh.