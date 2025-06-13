What's the story

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain popularity, the issue of long charging times has become a major concern.

No one wants to wait for an hour or more just to get their car charged.

However, advancements in battery technology and charging speeds have improved significantly, with many cars now able to charge up to 80% in under 25 minutes.

Here are some of the fastest-charging EVs that even put Tesla Superchargers to shame.