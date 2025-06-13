5 most expensive motorcycles in India
What's the story
The Indian motorcycle market is known for its affordable two-wheelers, but it also has a range of exotic bikes for those willing to spend.
These high-end machines vary from powerful track tools to spacious grand tourers.
If you have the budget and are looking for something extravagant, here are some of the most expensive motorcycles currently available in India.
Top contender
Kawasaki Ninja H2R: At ₹79.90 lakh
The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a mind-boggling machine, but it's not road-legal.
This track-only motorcycle features a supercharged 998cc inline-four engine that produces an astounding 305.7hp, which can be further increased to 321.8hp with RAM Air.
The engineering marvel comes at a price of ₹79.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Italian elegance
Ducati Panigale V4 R: At ₹70 lakh
The Ducati Panigale V4 R is another expensive bike on the list.
It may not be as powerful as the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, but it can be ridden on roads. Its 998cc V4 engine produces 221hp and 112Nm of torque.
The bike comes with a host of electronic aids, weighs just 193kg, and costs ₹70 lakh (ex-showroom).
German engineering
BMW M 1000 RR: At ₹49 lakh
The BMW M 1000 RR is another expensive bike that represents the German brand's racing prowess.
It comes with a host of carbon fiber parts and has been revised for better track performance.
The standard trim of this 999cc beast costs ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Competition model demands a ₹6 lakh premium over it.
American cruiser
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special: At ₹41.79 lakh
The Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special is a perfect pick for those who want flamboyance.
Its batwing-style fairing and huge panniers give it a road presence that even four-wheelers should make way for.
The bike is powered by an 1,868cc V-twin engine that produces 92.5hp and 158Nm of torque.
It comes with a long list of comfort and entertainment-oriented features and costs ₹41.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Japanese innovation
Honda Goldwing Tour: At ₹39.20 lakh
The Honda Goldwing Tour is another expensive bike that offers a blend of flamboyance and reliability.
Its 1,833cc flat-six engine provides unmatched smoothness. The bike also comes with a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) system for a seamless riding experience.
It packs in a lot of high-tech features, including an airbag as standard, making it one of a kind in the world.
The price tag? You have to pay ₹39.20 lakh (ex-showroom).