Mitsubishi recalls nearly 200,000 Outlander SUVs: Here's why
What's the story
Mitsubishi Motors has issued a major recall for around 198,940 vehicles in the US.
The move comes after a software glitch was detected in the rearview camera of certain models.
The problem can cause the camera image to freeze or go black, especially when reversing just after starting the vehicle.
Vehicle details
Recall includes specific Outlander and Outlander PHEV models
The recall impacts 2022-2024 Outlander and 2023-2025 Outlander PHEV models.
Mitsubishi has filed the recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on June 2, 2025. This is an extension of a similar recall from 2023.
The company will notify owners about the issue and provide a free software update to fix it by late June 2025.
Issue specifics
What's the software glitch?
The software glitch in question is a programming error in the vehicle's software, specifically its rearview camera system.
Mitsubishi discovered that the rearview image can freeze when the vehicle is put into reverse or not show up at all.
This issue occurs mainly when the car is put into reverse within 40 seconds of starting it or left in reverse for over six seconds.
Risk assessment
Glitch can significantly increase crash risk
The glitch poses a major safety risk as it hampers the rearward field of vision, which is vital for spotting pedestrians, obstacles, or other vehicles while reversing.
The NHTSA mandates all vehicles made after May 2018 to have functional rear visibility technology.
This software defect violates those safety standards and increases the risk of accidents and crashes.
Remedial action
Mitsubishi will update the software in affected vehicles
To fix the glitch, Mitsubishi will reflash the camera system software in all affected vehicles.
This will ensure that the rearview camera activates properly and reliably when the vehicle is put into reverse.
Cars already repaired under the 2023 recall will also need this new update as it's an upgraded repair process.
New cars made on or after April 22, 2025 already have this corrected software and aren't part of this recall.
Recall timeline
Mitsubishi will notify owners on June 30, 2025
Mitsubishi has set a clear timeline for notifying the affected parties.
Dealers will be informed on June 16, 2025, while vehicle owners will receive notifications by mail starting June 30, 2025.
These notices will include details on how to schedule the repair.