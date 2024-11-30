Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn has shared the first look of his upcoming historical action-adventure film 'Azaad', which will premiere its teaser in cinemas this Diwali.

The film, featuring Devgn in a significant role, tells the story of Maharana Pratap and his extraordinary horse.

Alongside 'Azaad', Devgn is also working on several other projects including 'Raid 2', 'Son of Sardaar 2', 'De De Pyaar De 2', and 'Golmaal 5'.

'Azaad' releases in January 2025

'Azaad': Ajay Devgn-Rasha Thadani-Aaman's film locks release date

By Isha Sharma 06:08 pm Nov 30, 202406:08 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has announced the release date of his upcoming film, Azaad. The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Rasha Thadani, daughter of actor Raveena Tandon, and Aaman Devgan, Devgn's nephew. Abhishek Kapoor is directing the film; he is known for introducing new talent in Bollywood with films like Kedarnath and Kai Po Che!. The film releases on January 17.

Twitter Post

Here is the announcement

Film genre

'Azaad' is a historical action-adventure film

Earlier, Devgn took to his social media accounts to share the first-look poster of Azaad. He wrote, "Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani #Azaad ki! #AzaadTeaser is premiering exclusively in cinemas this Diwali, (sic)." The teaser was unveiled during the screening of Devgn's Singham Again. The film's narrative revolves around Maharana Pratap and his magnificent horse, depicted as "tall as an elephant," "slender-necked like a peacock," and "swift as lightning," capable of soaring over valleys with ease.

Devgn's role

Devgn's statement on the film and upcoming movies

Earlier, Devgn told ANI, "I have a significant role in his film as well. The teaser has been released, and people are liking it. Fingers crossed. [Aaman] is a very hardworking boy." Devgn is also busy with multiple projects, such as Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2, among others. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty on Golmaal 5.