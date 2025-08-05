England batters with 450-plus runs in 2025 India Test series

The five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India concluded with a 2-2 draw. The thrilling series was dominated by several impactful batting performances. While Indian captain Shubman Gill led the run tally, as many as three English batters scored in excess of 450 runs. Joe Root and Harry Brook broke a ton of records. Have a look at this list.

#1 Joe Root: 537 runs Root continues to break records in the longest format. The former England captain finished the India series with 537 runs at an incredible average of 67.12. His tally includes 3 tons. During the series, Root also became the second highest run-scorer in Test cricket, having surpassed Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Rahul Dravid. Root is also closing in on 40 tons (39).

#2 Harry Brook: 481 runs Brook was named the England Player of the Series. The English batter was adjudged by Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir Brook, who slammed an astonishing century at The Oval, racked up 481 runs from five Tests at an average of 53.44. His tally includes 2 tons. Brook's scores in the series read 99, 0, 158, 23, 11, 23, 3, 53, and 111.