'Make a deal before nothing is left': Trump warns Iran
United States President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran to finalize a nuclear deal, stating that subsequent Israeli attacks on the country would be "even more brutal."
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he had tried to get Iranian leaders to agree to a deal, but they failed.
He warned of "great death and destruction" if Iran doesn't comply.
I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal
Trump wrote, "I gave Iran chance...to make a deal. I told them...'just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried...they just couldn't get it done."
He added that Iranian leaders "didn't know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!"
"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end."
Trump calls for nuclear deal
The post came after Israel launched strikes on Iran targeting its nuclear program and military leaders.
The IDF said that over 200 of its aircraft struck more than 100 targets in Iran using over 330 munitions.
In retaliation, Iran launched over 100 drones toward Israel.
Israel has shown no signs of slowing down, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying the operation will continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."
Blinken says US not involved in Israeli strikes against Iran
In contrast to Trump's aggressive tone, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier clarified that the US was not involved in the Israeli strikes against Iran.
"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Blinken said in a statement late Thursday.
'Massive conflict' in Middle East could very well happen
Earlier on Thursday, Trump had warned of a "massive conflict" in the Middle East. Asked about a potential strike, he said it "could very well happen."
US embassies in the Middle East conducted emergency action assessments this week, which are still underway as the US keeps an eye on the threat landscape in the region.
The US had already withdrawn some diplomatic staff from Baghdad and offered voluntary evacuation to military families across the Middle East anticipating potential fallout.