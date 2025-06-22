Blinkit-owned Bistro now charges convenience fee on your food deliveries
What's the story
Eternal-owned Blinkit's quick food delivery app, Bistro, has begun charging a convenience fee of ₹5 per order. The new charge is added to the final bill summary and appears only at checkout, leaving users unaware until they reach the payment stage. The move comes amid a wider trend of food and quick-commerce platforms introducing additional fees to boost their revenues.
Market rivals
Bistro competes with Zepto Cafe and Swiggy's SNACC
Launched in December last year, Bistro takes on Zepto Cafe as well as Swiggy's SNACC in the quick food delivery space. The service promises to deliver ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and beverages within 15 minutes of placing an order. Blinkit is now expanding Bistro's services beyond Gurugram where it was initially piloted.
Operational challenges
Zepto Cafe shuts down in several North Indian cities
The news of Bistro's fee comes after Zepto Cafe temporarily shut its operations in several North Indian cities, including Agra, Chandigarh, Mohali, Meerut, and Amritsar. The decision affected roughly 400 workers. Zepto said the step was taken to address its supply chain issues and it planned to reopen the cafes by the end of the next quarter, while also considering staff reduction at some locations to cut costs.