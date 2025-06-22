Blinkit-owned Bistro now charges convenience fee on your food deliveries 

Launched in December last year, Bistro takes on Zepto Cafe as well as Swiggy 's SNACC in the quick food delivery space. The service promises to deliver ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and beverages within 15 minutes of placing an order. Blinkit is now expanding Bistro's services beyond Gurugram where it was initially piloted.

Operational challenges

Zepto Cafe shuts down in several North Indian cities

The news of Bistro's fee comes after Zepto Cafe temporarily shut its operations in several North Indian cities, including Agra, Chandigarh, Mohali, Meerut, and Amritsar. The decision affected roughly 400 workers. Zepto said the step was taken to address its supply chain issues and it planned to reopen the cafes by the end of the next quarter, while also considering staff reduction at some locations to cut costs.