EPFO added over 19L members in April: Why it matters
What's the story
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added a net of 19.14 lakh members in April 2025, according to the latest payroll data released by the Indian government. The figure marks a massive jump of 31.31% over March and a marginal growth of 1.17% over April last year. The increase in new subscribers is mainly due to improved job opportunities and awareness about employee benefits offered by EPFO's outreach programs.
Demographic shift
58% new subscribers were from 18-25 age group
The data also highlights a major demographic shift, with the 18-25 age group accounting for a whopping 57.67% of all new subscribers added in April. This is about 4.89 lakh people from the age group who subscribed to EPFO's services during the month, marking an increase of 10.05% over March. The trend shows that most people joining the organized workforce are young first-time job seekers.
Membership trends
About 16L previously exited members rejoined EPFO
In April, about 15.77 lakh previously exited members rejoined EPFO, marking a 19.19% increase over March. These individuals switched jobs but chose to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus ensuring long-term financial security and social security coverage. The month also saw around 2.45 lakh new female subscribers join EPFO's services—an increase of 17.63% over March—indicating a more inclusive workforce representation.
State-wise analysis
Maharashtra topped in net payroll addition
A state-wise analysis of the payroll data shows that the top five states/UTs account for nearly 60.10% of the net payroll addition, contributing a total of around 11.50 lakh net payroll during April. Maharashtra led with a contribution of 21.12% to this month's net payroll addition, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana, who each contributed over 5%.