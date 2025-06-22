EPFO added over 19L members in April: Why it matters

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added a net of 19.14 lakh members in April 2025, according to the latest payroll data released by the Indian government. The figure marks a massive jump of 31.31% over March and a marginal growth of 1.17% over April last year. The increase in new subscribers is mainly due to improved job opportunities and awareness about employee benefits offered by EPFO's outreach programs.

Demographic shift 58% new subscribers were from 18-25 age group The data also highlights a major demographic shift, with the 18-25 age group accounting for a whopping 57.67% of all new subscribers added in April. This is about 4.89 lakh people from the age group who subscribed to EPFO's services during the month, marking an increase of 10.05% over March. The trend shows that most people joining the organized workforce are young first-time job seekers.

Membership trends About 16L previously exited members rejoined EPFO In April, about 15.77 lakh previously exited members rejoined EPFO, marking a 19.19% increase over March. These individuals switched jobs but chose to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus ensuring long-term financial security and social security coverage. The month also saw around 2.45 lakh new female subscribers join EPFO's services—an increase of 17.63% over March—indicating a more inclusive workforce representation.