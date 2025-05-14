What's the story

Justice BR Gavai took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, replacing Justice Sanjiv Khanna. He is the first Buddhist in the role.

Coming from the Dalit community, he will be the 52nd CJI for a six-month term, till his retirement in November 2025.

Since its establishment in 1950, only seven judges from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes have been on the Supreme Court bench.