What's the story

The Indian government has formally denied United States President Donald Trump's assertion of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated its long-standing national position that all matters related to Jammu and Kashmir would be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan.

"That stated policy has not changed," MEA said, adding that the main issue is "vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan."