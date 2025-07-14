MI New York clinch their second MLC title: Details here 

MI New York (MINY) has won the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) title, their second in three years. They beat defending champions Washington Freedom by five runs in a nail-biting final at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Monday. The win solidifies MINY's position as the most successful franchise in MLC history. Here are further details.

Match highlights Quinton de Kock stars with the bat Batting first in the summit clash, MINY posted a competitive total of 180/7 in their 20 overs. Quinton de Kock was the star of the innings with a brilliant knock of 77 off just 46 balls, including six fours and four sixes. He was well supported by Monank Patel at the top, who contributed with a steady 28 off 22 balls.

Bowling performance MINY's strong start and late comeback after middle-overs collapse Washington Freedom's bowlers made a strong comeback in the middle overs, with Lockie Ferguson leading the charge. The New Zealander picked up three wickets for just 21 runs, including de Kock and Kieron Pollard in the same over. However, a late cameo from Kunwarjeet Singh (22 off 13 balls) helped MINY reach a challenging score of 180/7.

Chase challenge A shaky start for Washington Freedom In reply, Washington Freedom got off to a terrible start with Mitchell Owen and Andries Gous falling to Trent Boult in the first over. However, Rachin Ravindra (70 off 41 balls) and Jack Edwards (33 off 22 balls) put up a strong fightback with an 84-run stand. The match turned in the 16th over when Ravindra fell to Rushil Ugarkar, triggering a wobble in the run chase.

Match conclusion Ugarkar defends 6 runs in final over Glenn Phillips (48* off 34 balls) and captain Glenn Maxwell kept Washington in the contest, but the equation came down to 12 runs required from the final over. Ugarkar was handed the ball for the last over and he rose to the occasion, conceding just six runs from his first four deliveries. He effectively sealed the match when Maxwell was caught at long-on by Michael Bracewell while attempting a big shot.