Reliance Jio's latest tool turns your TV into cloud-powered PC
What's the story
Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom giant, has launched a groundbreaking new product called JioPC. The cloud-based virtual desktop service runs through the company's set-top box and can turn any TV connected to it into a full-fledged personal computer. The move is targeted at the millions of Indian households that have a TV but no PC, making it an important step in expanding digital access across the country.
Service details
How to access Jio's virtual desktop
JioPC is currently in a free trial phase and available through a waitlist. Once invited, users can access the virtual desktop by connecting a keyboard and mouse to their TV. The service provides a complete desktop interface for everyday computing tasks like browsing, attending online classes, or using office apps. It even includes LibreOffice, an open-source alternative to Microsoft Office, as part of its offerings.
Market impact
Can tap into under-penetrated markets, says expert
Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research, told TechCrunch that JioPC could be a great way to tap into under-penetrated markets. The tool could appeal to new users in rural and low-income areas where PC penetration is low. This is particularly relevant considering that while 70% of Indian households have a TV, only 15% own a computer, as per India Today.
Challenges ahead
What will be the key challenges for JioPC?
The success of JioPC will depend on overcoming connectivity issues, expanding beyond early adopters to reach underserved communities. Pathak stressed the need to clearly communicate the idea that a TV can function as a PC through the set-top box. Partnerships with app developers and productivity tool providers will also be key in realizing JioPC's potential and making it more useful for consumers.