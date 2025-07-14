Reliance Jio's latest tool turns your TV into cloud-powered PC

Reliance Jio , India's leading telecom giant, has launched a groundbreaking new product called JioPC. The cloud-based virtual desktop service runs through the company's set-top box and can turn any TV connected to it into a full-fledged personal computer. The move is targeted at the millions of Indian households that have a TV but no PC, making it an important step in expanding digital access across the country.

Service details How to access Jio's virtual desktop JioPC is currently in a free trial phase and available through a waitlist. Once invited, users can access the virtual desktop by connecting a keyboard and mouse to their TV. The service provides a complete desktop interface for everyday computing tasks like browsing, attending online classes, or using office apps. It even includes LibreOffice, an open-source alternative to Microsoft Office, as part of its offerings.

Market impact Can tap into under-penetrated markets, says expert Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research, told TechCrunch that JioPC could be a great way to tap into under-penetrated markets. The tool could appeal to new users in rural and low-income areas where PC penetration is low. This is particularly relevant considering that while 70% of Indian households have a TV, only 15% own a computer, as per India Today.