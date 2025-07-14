Page Loader
Home / News / Technology News / Reliance Jio's latest tool turns your TV into cloud-powered PC
Summarize
Reliance Jio's latest tool turns your TV into cloud-powered PC
JioPC is currently in a free trial phase and available through a waitlist

Reliance Jio's latest tool turns your TV into cloud-powered PC

By Mudit Dube
Jul 14, 2025
01:25 pm
What's the story

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom giant, has launched a groundbreaking new product called JioPC. The cloud-based virtual desktop service runs through the company's set-top box and can turn any TV connected to it into a full-fledged personal computer. The move is targeted at the millions of Indian households that have a TV but no PC, making it an important step in expanding digital access across the country.

Service details

How to access Jio's virtual desktop

JioPC is currently in a free trial phase and available through a waitlist. Once invited, users can access the virtual desktop by connecting a keyboard and mouse to their TV. The service provides a complete desktop interface for everyday computing tasks like browsing, attending online classes, or using office apps. It even includes LibreOffice, an open-source alternative to Microsoft Office, as part of its offerings.

Market impact

Can tap into under-penetrated markets, says expert

Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research, told TechCrunch that JioPC could be a great way to tap into under-penetrated markets. The tool could appeal to new users in rural and low-income areas where PC penetration is low. This is particularly relevant considering that while 70% of Indian households have a TV, only 15% own a computer, as per India Today.

Challenges ahead

What will be the key challenges for JioPC?

The success of JioPC will depend on overcoming connectivity issues, expanding beyond early adopters to reach underserved communities. Pathak stressed the need to clearly communicate the idea that a TV can function as a PC through the set-top box. Partnerships with app developers and productivity tool providers will also be key in realizing JioPC's potential and making it more useful for consumers.