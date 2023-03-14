Lifestyle

How to teach your children financial literacy

How to teach your children financial literacy

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 14, 2023, 12:52 pm 2 min read

Financial problems are not fixed with money, but with financial education

Teaching financial literacy to children doesn't have to be complicated or formal. In fact, you can incorporate everyday activities into your daily routine to help your kids understand the importance of personal finance. Financial literacy is an important life skill that will benefit them in the long run. Here are some tips on how to teach your children about money matters.

Involve them in grocery shopping

Before you head to the store, set a budget and stick to it. Involve your kids in the budgeting process and explain why it is important to spend money wisely. Show them how to compare prices of different brands, and help your kids make a list of the items they need to buy. This will teach them about prioritizing expenses and planning ahead.

Open their bank account

Opening a bank account is a great way to teach your children about money management. Before opening the account, explain how a bank works and the services they offer. This way they will understand the role of banks in dealing with money. Teach your child basic banking skills, such as depositing and withdrawing money, reading statements, and using online banking.

Give a monthly allowance

Decide on an amount that is appropriate for your child's age and needs. You can also tie the allowance to chores or other responsibilities, such as completing homework or helping with household tasks. Set clear expectations for how the allowance should be used and what expenses it should cover. Make them save a portion of their allowance to purchase their own school supplies.

Get them started on stocks early

Knowing how to invest effectively in stocks is one of the keys to long-term financial health. Before investing in stocks, explain the basics of what a stock is and how the stock market works. Choose stocks that your child is familiar with, such as stocks of companies whose products they use. Start with a small amount and invest in a few different stocks.

Make it a game

Play money board games with your kids, such as 'Monopoly' or 'The Game of Life.' These games teach them about budgeting, saving, and investing in a fun and interactive way. There are several money apps available that are designed to help children learn about money management. These apps offer interactive games, quizzes, and challenges to help children learn about saving, budgeting, and investing.