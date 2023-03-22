Lifestyle

Hitting the gym? Don't forget to warm up: Here's why

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 22, 2023, 06:10 am 3 min read

If you skip warm-up sessions before the actual workout, you are doing it wrong

Warm-up exercises are a crucial part of one's fitness regimen. Whether you are going out for a run or burning calories at the gym, it is important to not skip the initial 10 minutes to prep your body for a workout. So before you begin pushing hard to achieve your fitness goals, remind yourself of these reasons to do some warm-up exercises.

Warm-up reduces your risk of suffering from an injury

Getting injured is probably the last thing you would want as it can keep you away from your workout for several days. To avoid that, spend at least 10 minutes doing some stretches so that you can safely begin your exercises. A good warm-up session will make your muscles more flexible and elastic, readying them for some intense physical transformations.

You will be able to work out with ease

Doing your favorite exercises without warming up your body for them can make your workout tough and tiring. This is because your body takes time to adjust to the new environment or movement, which can hinder your overall performance and experience. Hence, warming up will make your fitness sessions more effective by improving coordination and reaction times.

A warm-up helps you build momentum

Before a workout, your body is generally in rest mode. This means that your breathing, heart rate, blood pressure, and other vital aspects of your health function at normal levels. However, when you skip a warm-up and begin straightaway, these levels spike and cause fatigue during the early stages itself. Warming up can prevent that by helping you build uniform momentum and consistency.

It can help you increase the body's temperature

By indulging in a warm-up session first, you can increase your body's temperature and gear it for the actual workout. Additionally, this also increases your muscles' temperature, making the oxygen more available for them to freely expand and control. With this, you can apply all your strength in the strenuous workout without any complications or potential dangers as your body is ready for it.

It puts you into the right headspace before you begin

Before you start a workout session, it is important to prepare your mind, or else it can throw you off completely. A warm-up is a good way to ready your mind for a fitness session and when you do that, your chances of giving up midway through your exercises can significantly reduce. It signals your nerve-to-muscle pathways, making your workout doable.