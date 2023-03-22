Lifestyle

5 natural home remedies for knee pain

These home remedies will soothe your knee pain naturally

Knee pain is not always the result of an underlying disease but also a lot of causes including an injury, such as a ruptured ligament or torn cartilage, too much physical activity, arthritis, gout, or infections. While there are medications available to cure knee pain, you can also try some natural and home remedies. Here are five effective natural remedies for knee pain.

Ginger

Packed with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-ulcer properties, ginger can do wonders for knee pain which is caused by arthritis or muscle strain. It also helps boost your immunity. You can mix grated ginger with water and apply it to the affected area to get some relief from the pain. You can also include ginger tea or ginger with milk in your daily diet.

Lemon

Lemon is a great remedy for knee pain as the citric acid in it helps lower uric acid in the body which causes certain types of arthritis. The anti-inflammatory properties in lemons help reduce pain, inflammation, and swelling that can develop into knee pain. Dip lemon peels in warm sesame oil, wrap them in a cotton cloth, and apply them to the affected area.

Coconut oil

The anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of coconut oil can reduce the inflammation and pain associated with knee pain. It also helps treat muscle cramps and build up your immune system. The high levels of lauric acid in it can facilitate the healing process of your knee pain. Mix coconut oil with camphor oil and massage your knee with it to accelerate the healing process.

Turmeric

Curcumin present in turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties that soothe inflammation and joint pain. According to the National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, turmeric root helps slow the progression of rheumatoid arthritis, which is one of the primary causes of knee pain. Boil water with turmeric and ground ginger for 10 minutes. Strain, add honey, and serve hot.

Cayenne pepper

The capsaicin in cayenne pepper acts as a natural pain reliever due to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. It helps reduce knee pain in a natural way. Heat cayenne pepper with olive oil for 10 minutes. Add grated beeswax and stir well. Refrigerate the mixture for 10 minutes and whisk again. Chill for 15 minutes, and whisk once more. Use as and when required.