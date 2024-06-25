In brief Simplifying... In brief Director-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, wife of star Ayushmann Khurrana, dismisses claims of nepotism, wishing it had expedited her film's production.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' releases this week

'Wish nepotism had helped me': Director-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

What's the story Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has made her directorial debut with the feature film, Sharmajee Ki Beti. The film, a narrative about five women in Mumbai, stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. The movie is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 28. In an interview with Mid-Day, the director spoke about the challenges of spearheading a female-led film.

Overcoming obstacles

Khurrana's journey and challenges in the film industry

Khurrana faced numerous challenges during her journey in the film industry. She addressed accusations of nepotism, stating, "People are saying that I could be deemed a product of nepotism because I'm a star wife (Ayushmann Khurrana's wife)." "I wish it had helped me; the film would've been made seven years ago. But here, men played allies. My producers were so invested in telling this story."

Authenticity first

Khurrana's vision for authentic storytelling

Khurrana was committed to telling a story based on her observations, even if it didn't align with mainstream Hindi films. She stated, "I didn't succumb to temptations of casting an A-lister, or adding a love story." "I wanted a credible cast. Typically, actors listen to the narration, give a snooty look, discuss numbers and vanish." "Divya and Sakshi heard the narration and immediately said yes. Saiyami was doing another similar film, but narration after narration, she loved it."

Expanding representation

Khurrana's desire to broaden representation in cinema

Khurrana expressed her desire to broaden the representation of women in cinema. She explained, "Women from 20 to 28 are all that is represented on screen. I wanted women below 20 and above 30 to be heard as well." Speaking about her husband's role in her journey, she said, "At home, there is a lot of discussion about movies, but then we go our own ways. There is mutual respect for each other's choices, and there is no infringement."