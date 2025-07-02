Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts unblocked in India? Find out
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, the Instagram accounts of many Pakistani actors have become accessible in India again after being blocked for two months. This development comes months after India's Operation Sindoor, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on civilians in April. This had led to heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. During this time, the Indian government geoblocked the Instagram accounts of major Pakistani figures in the country.
Account accessibility
The Instagram accounts of popular Pakistani actors such as Yumna Zaidi, Mawra Hocane, Ahad Raza Mir, and Danish Taimoor have reportedly become accessible from India. It's been over a month since their accounts were unreachable in the country; however, on Wednesday, fans from India were able to view their handles without any restrictions.
Continued restrictions
Despite the recent changes, the Instagram accounts of some A-list Pakistani celebrities such as Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Hania Aamir remain blocked in India. Attempting to access these accounts results in a message stating: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." Notably, Aamir has been embroiled in controversy recently for starring in Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3.
Speculation
The sudden accessibility of these accounts has sparked speculation among people about whether the Instagram ban has indeed been lifted. Some users have questioned why the government decided to remove the ban, while others argued that it doesn't matter since these actors are not widely known in India. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Ministry of Information and Technology or the government regarding this development.